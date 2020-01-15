VALDOSTA — The 2019-20 arts season is in its second act with plenty of shows, plays, concerts and exhibits available in the coming weeks and months.
Following the hiatus for the holidays, the arts season has returned.
ANNETTE HOWELL TURNER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Where: 527 N. Patterson St.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. Most opening receptions, however, are 5-7 p.m. Mondays on designated dates.
Admission: Free.
There are also numerous art classes and other events in the coming weeks.
More information: Call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
EXHIBITS
– Mary Van Landingham; DrawProject 2020; Christine Cabral; Art Explorations. Run dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 26.
– Youth Art Month 2020; high school competition. Run dates: March 1-25.
– Spring Into Art 2020. Run dates: April 13-June 10.
PRESENTER SERIES
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts regularly hosts three nationally touring shows that will stop in Valdosta as part of the annual Presenter Series. The shows will be performed at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., or call (229) 247-2787.
SHOWS
– "Country Royalty: A Salute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline." The show replaces the cancelled national tour of the musical "Once" that had been scheduled for this date. Country Royalty features Jason Petty and Gail Bliss in the title roles. Run date: Jan. 28.
– "Jersey Boys": Songs include Top 10 hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)." Synopsis: "Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, 'Jersey Boys.' From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true." Warren warns the show contains adult "profane Jersey" language and is recommended for ages 12 and up. Run date: March 12.
DRAMA KIDS THEATRE GUILD
Where: Bemiss Road Baptist Church, 3307 Bemiss Road.
What: Children’s theatre organization.
Shows are performed at the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
More information: Call Maggie Smith, (229) 269-2871; or visit dramakidsvaldosta.com.
SHOW
— "Willie Wonka Jr.": An abbreviated stage version of the beloved story of a boy and his golden ticket to visit a chocolate factory. The "Jr." designation means the script is especially designed for performances by children. Run dates: June 6, 7.
PEACH STATE SUMMER THEATRE
Where: Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
When: The first show opens in early June, then the subsequent two shows open later in June, all three shows play in rotating repertory through mid-July.
PSST! is part of VSU Theatre & Dance. It is the official musical theatre of Georgia.
More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst.
SHOWS
— "Cinderella": In the late 1950s, legendary Broadway creators Richard Rodgers, music, and Oscar Hammerstein II, book and lyrics, adapted Cinderella into a musical for television. The original 1957 live TV production starred Julie Andrews in the starring role. Another generation became even more familiar with the 1965 version starring Lesley Ann Warren in the title role; it was rebroadcast on an annual basis for nearly a decade. A third version was produced for television in the 1990s starring Brandy Norwood in the title role with Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother. Scheduled to open June 5.
"The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On": In 2013, PSST! created a word-of-mouth sensation with the musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes." Sandwiched between "The Sound of Music" and Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music," PSST! producers worried "Wonderettes" would be a tough sell. They need not have worried. The story of a 1950s girl group that reunites 10 years later in the '60s was a hit. It brought repeat audiences and sold-out shows in 2013. "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" is the sequel with the girls returning to their high school in the late 1960s and then again in the 1970s for their 20th class reunion, featuring hit songs from both eras. Scheduled to open June 19.
"The Music Man": Meredith Willson did it all. He wrote the book and lyrics and composed the music to this beloved Broadway classic about the con man Harold Hill's efforts to sell band uniforms and instruments to a sleepy midwestern town. The Tony Award-winning show is filled with well-known songs such as "(Ya Got) Trouble," "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Till There Was You," etc. Scheduled to open June 26.
RKDS FILM FESTIVAL
Where: Old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
More information: Visit https://filmfreeway.com/RkdsFilmFest
What: A film festival featuring contest film entries and featured films.
EVENT
Third Annual RKDS Film Festival will feature chosen films shown, more. Past film festivals have included celebrity salutes to and visits by Burt Reynolds and "Sonny" Shroyer. Run dates: July 10-12.
SOUTH GEORGIA FILM FESTIVAL
Where: Valdosta State University Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.
More information: Visit southgeorgiafilm.com.
What: A film festival featuring contest-entry films, etc.
EVENT
The 2020 South Georgia Film Festival features several entries from nearby and faraway. Run dates: March 6-8.
THEATRE GUILD VALDOSTA
Where: The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St.
More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com.
What: The local theatre organization continues presenting its traditional Main Stage season of shows and its children Gingerbread Players productions.
SHOWS, MAIN STAGE
— "The Savannah Sipping Society": A comedy by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Guild synopsis adapted from Dramatists Play Service: "In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life that they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, Randa, Dot, Marlafaye and Jinx successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment — and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. So raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say 'Cheers!'" Run dates: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb. 1; 3 p.m., Feb. 2; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 6-8.
— Mystery, Mayhem and Murder!": A mystery by playwright Jed Parish. Guild synopsis from Samuel French: "Domineering Juliet Brighton decides to have the town house done over and orders meek husband Boniface to have their summer house opened. But mysterious things begin to happen when they settle down in their country home. Loud, mocking laughter is heard, and a woman's body is discovered in the living room. Suddenly, the lights go out, and when they flash on again the body has disappeared!" Run dates: 7:30 p.m., March 26-28; 3 p.m., March 29; 7:30 p.m., April 2-4.
SHOWS, GINGERBREAD PLAYERS
— "Fairy Tale Misfits": A children's play by Jeff Fluharty. Guild synopsis from Pioneer Drama Service: "When a mysterious talking groundhog steals young Ellie’s homework, she takes off down a hole after it and finds herself in a place where nothing is as it seems — the Land of Rejected Fairy Tale Characters. Here, Ellie meets a crazy assortment of misfits who were cut from the fairy tales we all know and love. There’s her shadow-fearing sidekick, Groundhog; Mac, the eighth and world’s largest dwarf; Jacqueline, the great Giant Slayer armed with a magic polka-playing accordion; and more — Indecisive Goldilocks, Sleepless Beauty, Little Red Robin Hood, Fairy Godfather and even Big Bad Platypus. Groundhog and the rest of the misfits make a deal to help Ellie find her way back home if, in return, she writes them into stories that can be shared with others. But Queen White-Out and her eraser minions, Pink Pearl and Big Mistake, have other plans. Will the misfits be erased forever or will they find their own happily ever after? Run dates: 7:30 p.m., May 15, 16; 3 p.m., May 17; 7:30 p.m., May 22, 23; 3 p.m., May 24.
VALDOSTA CHORAL GUILD
Rehearsals are regularly held 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the weeks prior to concert dates, Messiah Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 500 Baytree Road. There are no auditions. Membership is open to anyone attending rehearsals.
Director: Adrienne Reissiger.
– Spring concert to be announced.
VSU ART & DESIGN
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 333-5835 or visit www.valdosta.edu/art.
EXHIBITS
— Valdosta National 2020. All-media juried competition. Run dates: Jan. 21 through Feb. 7. Reception: 6-7:30 p.m., Jan. 21.
— "Bearing Witness": Installations by Margi Weir. Run dates: Feb. 17 through March 6. Closing reception and artist's talk: Noon-1 p.m., March 6.
— Student Competition. All-media juried competition. Run dates: March 23 through April 10. Reception: 6-7:30 p.m., March 23.
— Spring Senior Exhibition. Graduating seniors show what they have learned. Run dates: April 19 through May 4. Reception: 1-3 p.m., April 19.
VSU OPERA
Where: Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information, tickets: Call (229) 333-2150; or visit www.valdosta.edu/music/opera.
SHOW
— “Hansel and Gretel.” Composer Englebert Humperdinck's family-friendly production fit for opera veterans and newcomers. Based on the popular fairy tale of siblings encountering snacks and a witch. Run dates: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
VSU THEATRE & DANCE
Where: Theatres in the VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
SHOWS
— "How I Became a Pirate": The annual children's show with book, lyrics and music by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman based on the book "How I Became a Pirate" written by Melinda Long and Illustrations by David Shannon. The season's Theatre for Young Audiences presentation tours area schools; for tour information or to book a tour date for February or March, contact Jacque Wheeler, (229) 253-2914. VSU Theatre synopsis adapted from theatricalrights.com: "Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacobs, as they try to find the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can't find on any map. The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure." Public run dates: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 7; 10:30 a.m., Feb. 8, Sawyer Theatre.
– "Truth and Other Lies": Created by the students in the VSU devised theatre class and the ensemble cast. VSU Theatre synopsis: "In the fall semester, students for our special topics class in devised theatre will develop a new, original script based on stories from world mythology and urban legends. In the spring, this script will be brought to life in the Lab Theatre with an ensemble of actors and artists. We invite you to join us to see the evening of magical tales and epic encounters that arises from this highly collaborative, artistic experience." NOTE: The production may contain mature language and themes. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 20-22; 3 p.m., Feb. 23; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24-25, Lab Theatre.
— "Cats": The famed Broadway musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber based on "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" by T. S. Elliot. VSU Theatre synopsis adapted from the musicalcompany.com: "'CATS is one of the world's best known and meow-velous musicals. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year – the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose which of the Cats to ascend to The Heavyside Layer and be reborn in a whole new Jellicle life. This all-singing, all-dancing Tony-winning musical has been translated into 16 languages, making it truly a modern classic of musical theatre." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., April 2-4, 3 p.m., April 5; 7:30 p.m., April 6-8, Sawyer Theatre.
SCHOLARSHIP SHOWS
— "Sleeping Beauty Ballet": VSU Theatre & Dance teams with Valdosta School of Ballet for the successful "Princess Ballet" series that has raised tens of thousands of dollars for VSU Theatre & Dance scholarships. VSU Theatre synopsis: "This production will be fun for everyone as this classic tale is told in dance, featuring musical excerpts by Tchaikovsky and other composers, a beautiful ballerina, a charming prince and an evil fairy." Tickets will be available in early January. Run dates: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
— Dancing with the Valdosta Stars: Popular VSU Theatre & Dance and VSU Music fundraisers for theatre, dance and music student scholarships. VSU Theatre synopsis: "A unique collaborative fundraiser between VSU’s Music Department and Theatre & Dance programs was the talk of the town the past few years and together these degree programs are presenting another encore event this year. Come enjoy the efforts of a new group of local stars and their experts as they present a variety of ballroom dance styles and seek your 'vote$' for the evening’s big prize, the Audience Favorite Award." Stars will be announced in January. Contact Jeani Synyard at jsynyard@bellsouth.net for ticket information. Run date: Saturday, April 18, social hour, 6 p.m.; dinner, 7 p.m.; performance, 8 p.m. After the winner is announced, people can dance til 11 p.m. Grand Ballroom, VSU Student Union.
— Ninth Annual Emerging Artists Series: "VSU Theatre & Dance continues the Emerging Artists tradition. Audiences, who so enjoy watching our student artists develop their talents, can enjoy a performance or two of alternating programs," according to organizers. "The same program, incorporating performances by our musical theatre and acting students is performed both nights. Each performance of the showcase will spotlight our outstanding students." Contributions accepted at the door. General admission. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., April 24, 25, Sawyer Theatre.
VALDOSTA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Where: Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Exceptions noted.
More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach at (229) 333-2150 or visit www.valdostasymphony.org.
Conductor: Howard Hsu.
CONCERTS
— Casual Classics: Melodica Men. Nationally known group and a YouTube sensation of two men who play a cross between a keyboard and a harmonica backed by the VSO. Run date: Feb. 15.
— "Defiant Requiem: Verdi At Terezin," Verdi's "Requiem." Run date: March 28.
— Berlioz's "Les Troyens: Marche troyenne," Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde: Prelude and Liebestod," Wagner's "Die Walküre of the Valkyries," Wagner's "Götterdämmerung: Siegfrieded's Death and Funeral March," Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring." Run date: May 2.
