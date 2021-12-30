VALDOSTA — The 2021-22 arts season is at the halfway point and there’s still plenty of shows, plays, concerts and exhibits in the coming weeks and months.
ANNETTE HOWELL TURNER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Where: 527 N. Patterson St.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. Most opening receptions, however, are 5-7 p.m. Mondays on designated dates.
Admission: Free.
There are also numerous art classes and other events in the coming weeks.
More information: Call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
EXHIBITS
– Opens Jan. 10 runs through Feb. 23: 15th Annual DrawProject, First Coast Plein Air Painters, "Tempo" by Andrew Kozlowski.
– March: Youth Art Month.
– Spring Into Art, opening reception gala scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Monday, April 11, and runs through June 8.
SCORE CONCERTS
All concerts held 7-9 p.m. on scheduled dates at the Turner Center.
– Nathan Meltzer, violin, Feb. 8.
– Julian Gargiulo, piano, April 14.
– A special musical presentation from the Valdosta High School Strings Program will take place 6 p.m., May 10, Turner Center Art Park. This SCORE season finale is free and open to the public.
PRESENTER SERIES
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts regularly hosts three nationally touring shows that will stop in Valdosta as part of the annual Presenter Series. The shows will be performed 7:30 p.m. at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., or call (229) 247-2787.
– "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," Jan. 27. Expect plenty of disco and the many hits of Donna Summer. Center synopsis: "She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through every barrier, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed."
– "Broadway Bound: Three Redneck Tenors," Feb. 17. The Three Redneck Tenors return with a new show for South Georgia. The group performed previously in Valdosta back in 2007 and 2008. Center synopsis: "The Three Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the 'tenor genre.' Written by opera veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, these boys have seen it all, sing it all and make us laugh till we double over, reminding us that in life, it's not just the destination, it's the journey."
– "The Greatest Piano Men," March 15. A tribute show featuring musicians performing as some combination of Elton John, Billy Joel, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, etc. Center synopsis: "With three pianos, multi-media and back-up singers, 'The Greatest Piano Men' is a live rock & roll celebration of the greatest piano icons in music. A high-energy musical journey that takes you through the '50s and '60s hits of Piano Men like Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ray Charles to the '70s and '80s hits of maestros Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Billy Joel."
THEATRE GUILD VALDOSTA
Where: The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St.
More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com.
What: The local theatre organization continues presenting its traditional Main Stage season of shows and its children Gingerbread Players productions.
MAIN STAGE
– Southern Fried Funeral by Osborne & Eppler. Guild synopsis: "Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces – that is if they don't kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she's also faced with church-committee harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey's snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best and the funniest in people, and the Fryes are no exception. A big-hearted comedy about family – Southern-style." Run dates: 7:30p.m., Feb. 3-5 & 10-12; 2 p.m., Feb. 6.
– Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Guild synopsis: "Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., May 12-14 & 19-21; 2 p.m., May 15.
GINGERBREAD PLAYERS
– The Enchanted Bookshop by Todd Wallinger. Guild synopsis: "During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive. Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer — long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So, when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen? Featuring additional appearances by such beloved literary characters as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, and Doctor Dolittle, this charming comedy celebrates the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled way." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., March 25-26 & April 1-2; 2 p.m., March 27 & April 3.
PEACH STATE SUMMER THEATRE
Where: Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
When: The first show opens in early June, then the subsequent two shows open later in June, all three shows play in rotating repertory through mid-July.
PSST! is part of VSU Theatre & Dance. It is the official musical theatre of Georgia.
More information: Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst.
SHOWS
– Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella." Hank Rion, PSST!'s new artistic director, directs this classic that originally premiered on Broadway in 1957 but features the updates from the Broadway revival from a few years ago. Opens June 3.
– Ain't Misbehavin'. The director has yet to be named for this show featuring the music of Fats Waller performed by an all-black cast of five performers. Opens June 17.
– Sister Act. Rion directs this live musical based on the popular Whoopi Goldberg comedy about a woman hiding out in a convent. Opens June 24.
SOUTH GEORGIA FILM FESTIVAL
Where: Valdosta State University Student Union, 1500 N. Patterson St.
More information: Visit southgeorgiafilm.com.
What: A film festival featuring contest-entry films, etc.
EVENT
The 2022 South Georgia Film Festival features several entries from nearby and faraway. Run dates: March 4-6.
VSU ART & DESIGN
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 333-5835 or visit www.valdosta.edu/art.
EXHIBITS
– Valdosta National 2022, all-media juried competition, Jan. 18-Feb. 4, with opening reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
– "Black Is ...": New Work by Samuel Dunson and Traci Mims, Feb. 14-March 4, with opening reception: 6-7:30 p.m., Feb. 14.
– VSU Student Competition, all-media juried competition, March 21-April 8, with opening reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21.
– Spring Senior Exhibition, April 16-May 2, with opening reception, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
VSU OPERA
Where: Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information, tickets: Call (229) 333-2150.
SHOW
– "The Bat," an English version of the operetta "Die Fledermaus" composed by Johann Strauss. Synopsis: "The updated script by Tamara Hardesty sets the comedy in modern-day Valdosta. There are pranks, mistaken identities, a costume party with lots of champagne, and some silly romance. After a lot of laughs, we have a happily-ever-after finale. With melodies as bubbly as champagne, you'll leave the theater dancing." Run dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.
VSU THEATRE & DANCE
Where: Theatres in the VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
SHOWS
– Skazki by Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield & Dr. Chip Crane. The annual theatre for young audiences tour. VSU synopsis: "This year’s Theatre for Young Audiences offering will be a new play by Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield and Dr. Chip Crane, featuring original adaptations of classic Russian fairy tales designed to spark the imaginations of the young and the young at heart. Audiences will be transported into the magical worlds of these classic tales filled with brave heroes and heroines, enchanted creatures and fearsome villains." This production is suitable for audiences of all ages, G. Run dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Sawyer Theatre. The show will also be available to play area schools as part of the tour.
– The Wolves by Sarah Delappe. VSU synopsis: "Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girl’s indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals." Finalist for 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This production contains adult language and themes, R. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24-26, 28-March 1; 3 p.m., Feb. 27. Lab Theatre.
– 9 to 5 with music & lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, based on the 20th Century Fox picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Orchestrator Bruce Coughlin. Arrangements and additional Orchestrations Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire. VSU synopsis: "... Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic." Nominated for four 2009 Tony Awards including Best Original Score by Dolly Parton. Includes such songs as "Backwoods Barbie," "Heart to Hart," "Get Out and Stay Out" and the rousing title song. This production contains mature themes and language, PG. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., April 14-16, 18-20; 3 p.m., April 17. Sawyer Theatre.
FUNDRAISERS
— "Sleeping Beauty," Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. VSU Theatre & Dance continues the tradition with the Valdosta School of Ballet. The 2022 “Princess Ballet” is "Sleeping Beauty." "This production will be fun for everyone as this classic tale is told in dance, featuring musical excerpts by Tchaikovsky and other composers, a beautiful ballerina, a charming prince and an evil fairy," according to VSU Theatre. Shows raise scholarship funds for VSU Theatre & Dance majors. Run dates: 7 p.m., Jan. 21; 2:30 p.m., Jan. 22.
VALDOSTA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Where: Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Exceptions noted.
More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach at (229) 333-2150 or visit www.valdostasymphony.org.
Conductor: Howard Hsu.
CONCERTS
– Brubeck, Blues and American Roots: Chris Brubeck with Triple Play. Run date: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12.
– Euphoria: Holland's "The Party Starter," Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64 featuring Maria Ioudenitch, violin, and Schumann's Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61. 7:30 p.m., March 26.
– Triumphant: Sibelius' "Finlandia," Op. 26, Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-flat Major, Op. 10, featuring Beibei Lin, piano, Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67. 7:30 p.m., April 23.
