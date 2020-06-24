VALDOSTA — The Center for the Arts Guild welcomed four new board members and elected officers for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year, which begins July 1.
"CAG is intensely involved in supporting the interest in and rendering services to the advancement of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts as the region’s art center hub," according to a statement released by the guild.
Board officers were recently elected. They are Jane Burgsteiner, president; Helen Tucker, past-president; Rosemary Brannen, recording secretary; Linda Grondahl, corresponding secretary; and Margaret Mittiga, treasurer, members said.
The board unanimously voted four new members to the board: Rena Barclay, Peggy Chitty, Jeneane Grimsley and Krekoria Ward.
CAG is accepting new members. Membership dues are $25 annually, and lifetime memberships are $500. All members participate in supporting the center with art activities, gallery opening receptions and fundraisers — such as the Food & Wine Classic — throughout the year, members said.
On Oct. 5-7, CAG will host a Gogh Green fundraiser at the Turner Center. The event will sell recycled art to help raise funds for center programs. Individuals interested in donating their art works for the cause may email Jane Burgsteiner, jane01@bellsouth.net.
For more information about CAG, Gogh Green or to become a member, call the center, (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
