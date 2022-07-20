VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee will host its next monthly meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in the second-floor boardroom of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
"The purpose of PAAC is to further the purchase, creation and appreciation of public art for its aesthetic value to the community," center representatives said in a statement. "The PAAC also encourages the preservation and protection of works of public art which play a vital role in the economic development of the community."
PAAC meets on the third Thursday of each month and meetings are open to the public. For more information about the PAAC, call (229) 247-2787 or attend the July 21 meeting.
