Arts center welcomes board members

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission and the Center for the Arts Guild welcomed new board members at their new board member orientation held at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
The new board members "play a vital role in helping LVAC and the Turner Center accomplish its strategic goals and increase the engagement in and appreciation for the arts across our region," arts center representatives said in a statement.
For more information about the LVAC, CAG or other volunteer opportunities at the Turner Center, call (229) 247-2787.
