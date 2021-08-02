Arts center welcomes board members

Submitted Photo Bruce Smith, LVAC president, Mary Ann Drumheller, new CAG member, Jane Burgsteiner, CAG president, Tangela Kimber, new LVAC member, Cathy Johnson, new CAG member, Damian Grey, new LVAC member, Diane Stewart, new CAG member, Adam Setser, new LVAC member, Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director, Jeani Synyard, returning LVAC member, and Evelyn Langdale, new LVAC member. (Not pictured in photo is returning LVAC member Robert Goddard.) 

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission and the Center for the Arts Guild welcomed new board members at their new board member orientation held at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.  

The new board members "play a vital role in helping LVAC and the Turner Center accomplish its strategic goals and increase the engagement in and appreciation for the arts across our region," arts center representatives said in a statement. 

For more information about the LVAC, CAG or other volunteer opportunities at the Turner Center, call (229) 247-2787.

