Arts center opens lunch series

VALDOSTA – Every Friday in June, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will have Lunch at the Art Park.
From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each Friday, a food truck visits the park for anyone who wants to come and eat lunch.
The Turner Center on North Patterson Street hosts various events that include movies at the Art Park, new exhibits in the gallery and other events.
The lunch events are a spot for people to come together outside and stay socially distanced from COVID-19.
"We are fortunate to have outside space for COVID," Jessica Ganas, office manager, said.
On June 4, the art center had Baker's BBQ for the first day of the event series.
On June 11, Smoothies by Vhee will have smoothies and vegetarian option food. The food truck for the third day of the series on June 18 will be announced. On the last day of the event series, June 25, King of R&B will have soul food.
Along with the Lunch at the Art Park, the Turner Center hosts other events such as Movie in the Art Park on the third Saturday of the month and Music in the Art Park on the second Friday of the month.
To learn more information, find Annette Howell Turner Center on Facebook @turnercenter and Twitter @AHTurnercenter, or go to the website at turnercenter.org.
