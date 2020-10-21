Arts center kicks off ukulele lessons

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts recently held its first beginner ukulele class.
Instructor David Rodock introduced the new musicians to basic chords, timing, strumming and learning melodies, center representatives said in a statement.
The Center offers both guitar and ukulele classes through The Hal & Jill Project, an outreach program that encourages youth to positively express themselves through music.
Classes are $40 per month for either ukulele (5-6 p.m. Tuesdays) or guitar (5-6 p.m. Thursdays) and full or partial scholarships are available. Because of generous community support, several instruments have been donated and can be provided for students in need, center representatives said.
To register for the November class or for more information, visit turnercenter.org.
