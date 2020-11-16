VALDOSTA – Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts named the Third Annual ARToberfest plein air contest winners.
First place and the $300 prize went to Lori Ann Sweet; second place and a $200 prize, Isabel Williams; third place and a $100 prize, Abby Howard Murphy, arts center representatives said in a statement.
The contest, sponsored by the Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee, was held during the course of the event with the winner announced at the end of the ARToberfest art festival.
