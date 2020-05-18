Artists needed for downtown banners

VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta is seeking artists for its latest project, the installation of new light pole banners.
Organizers are asking for a fresh design that is colorful, unique and representative of the downtown area and the Valdosta Main Street district.
Ideas include art, food, shopping, drinks, people, history and architecture.
“We thought doing something like this would not only engage the public and give the community an opportunity to be creative, but (it) also gives us a new perspective,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator.
“Sometimes we need inspiration or help making our vision a reality. Our community is so diverse and creative we knew this would be the perfect opportunity for everyone to get involved and have something to look forward to.”
Accepted art forms are paint, graphic, photography and digital.
The selected artist(s) will have their work printed and displayed on more than 300 banners throughout the downtown area.
They will also be awarded Downtown Valdosta merchandise, downtown dollars, gift certificates and community recognition, according to organizers.
Entries must be digitally submitted to rthrasher@valdostacity.com by June 19. The printed size will be 18” by 48.”
More than one design can be submitted. With light poles having a left and right side, text is encouraged with the design.
Low-resolution entries can be submitted for review, but if selected, a high-resolution file must be provided by the print deadline, according to organizers.
More information: Downtown Valdosta Main Street on Facebook; valdostamainstreet.com; and (229) 259-3577.
