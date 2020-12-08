Artist completes Bennie's Alley mural

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee, in partnership with Valdosta Main Street, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially celebrate the completion of the new mural in Bennie's Alley.
Valdosta artist Natalie Milko was selected through a juried process, city officials said in a statement. Milko spent a total of three separate weekends to complete this one-of-a-kind project.
In the summer, Valdosta Main Street and the PAAC began looking for an artist to add a modern and vibrant art piece to the downtown area. Many talented artists submitted their work but Milko's individuality and creative eye ultimately landed her the job, city officials said.
"Though she also works full time with Gladwin Vaughn Architecture Firm, Milko eagerly got to work on the project dedicating her weekends to the task until it was completed," city officials said.
Daniel Bayman, building owner, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with City of Valdosta staff and elected officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.