Artisans, merchants to be at Merry Marketplace

VALDOSTA – With more than 85 vendors, the 46th Annual Merry Marketplace takes place this weekend.
The Valdosta Junior Service League sponsors the two-day event held at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24.
Early-bird shopping hours are 8-10 a.m. Saturday and the cost is $15.
General admission hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The fee is $6 for adults and $1 for kids.
Military personnel with identification receive free admission Sunday.
A character breakfast – featuring princesses, superheroes, Paw Patrol characters, Poppy Troll and Baby Shark – has sessions at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.
The breakfast is for children ages 2 and older. Tickets are $15 and include general admission to the marketplace both days.
Kids can take photos with Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds from the marketplace benefit the league’s various community projects.
Ashley Mock, Valdosta Junior Service League past president, said the league looks forward to jumpstarting the holiday season with its marketplace each year.
“In its 46th year, Merry Marketplace continues to be the league’s largest fundraising event with the funds going back into the community through various projects and volunteer hours with nonprofit organizations in and around Lowndes County, (as well as) commitment to preservation of the historical Converse Dalton Ferrell House,” she said.
Vendors will offer jewelry, lighting, clothing, homemade candles, custom laser signs and gourmet food, said Nikki Rogers, marketplace registration chair.
Bryan Scott of Worthwhile Pursuits, a company that produces the Find Me Funzy Collection, said representatives will be at Merry Marketplace for the first time to make the business more visible.
The collection’s first product is Find Me Funzy the Fox, a hide-and-seek game that promotes family bonding.
“We felt like the Merry Marketplace was a good venue because of the number of people participating and the cost of the event,” Scott said. “Being a business that sells a family game, we also feel like the character breakfast may bring children and parents/grandparents to the marketplace, which may be advantageous for us as well.”
The title sponsors for Merry Marketplace are Prince Automotive Group and Synovus, Mock said.
Visit Merry Marketplace-VJSL on Facebook for more information.
