VALDOSTA – Several artists bring the great outdoors inside of the landmark Crescent this week.
"Painting En Plein Air at the Crescent" is an exhibit featuring the students of the Valdosta State University Plein Air Painting Class taught by Julie Bowland.
Bowland is a VSU Art & Design professor and gallery director of the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery in the VSU Fine Arts Building.
The plein air exhibit will be held on the third-floor ballroom of The Crescent, 904 N. Patterson St. The exhibit opens with a reception, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. The exhibit will be on display through December, Bowland said.
"Plein air means 'open air' in French, and simply means the paintings were created outside in the open air of the beautiful grounds and gardens of The Crescent," Bowland said. "This style of painting was first made popular by the Impressionists, like Monet and Renoir in the late 19th century.
"Plein air paintings display spontaneity, freshness of color and boldness of brush stroke. Plein air paintings are generally done rather quickly and are not fussy or overworked. Plein air painters attempt to capture the moment in time and the play of sunlight falling on the buildings and gardens."
Bowland is well known for her plein air paintings based in South Georgia and North Florida. She even kayaks along regional waterways to find scenes to paint in the open air.
Bowland and the students painted canvases on and around The Crescent grounds.
For The Crescent exhibit, Bowland is joined by students Karen Badillo, Tiffany Blunt, Kelsi Canfield, Arianna Clark, A’Niecia DeFour, Hannah Gandy, Carrie Grimes, Rachel Mathis.
