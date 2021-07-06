VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts Winds of Change, a classic rock cover band, for a patriotic Music in the Art Park summer concert, 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 9, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
The live concert is free to the public, center representatives said.
Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music, they said.
Ella’s Top Corral and the Pour House Mobile will be the food and beverage vendors on site.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place 7-9 p.m., on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local favorite musicians and are always free to the public.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements. For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
Heather Roberts is the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts' Valdosta State University intern.
