VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will launch the first concert of its Music in the Park Summer Concert Series, 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 12, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
Sponsored by Platinum Roofing, the live concert features the Blues Factor Trio performing a mix of funk, soul and dance party music, center representatives said in a statement.
Community members are invited to bring their picnics, blankets or chairs to the free community concert, "and relax in the park while safely distancing and enjoying the music," center representatives said.
Rico's Tacos and Kona Ice will be on site for the event, and patrons may choose to carry out from several downtown restaurants or bring their own culinary favorites.
The Music in the Park concerts will continue 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 10, featuring a tribute to the late Jim Sineath and the Hot Grease Band. Several original members from this local band will reunite to perform some original music as well as the all-time favorites. This event is sponsored by Mackey Lumber.
From 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, the Dabbit Trio will perform for the community. The event is sponsored by IPG Inc.
For more information about attending the concert series or sponsoring one of the future concert events, contact the Turner Center, (229) 247-2787, visit www.turnercenter.org.
