Art entries wanted for DrawProject

VALDOSTA – The local arts center has put out a call to artists for the upcoming DrawProject exhibition held in January.
DrawProject is an annual funding source for Valdosta State University art scholarships and is a partnership of VSU's Department of Art and Design and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
The opening reception is 5-7 p.m., Jan. 11. The show continues through Feb. 24.
The center requests 50 or more donated unframed drawings to be on display in its gallery. The paper submissions must be 22 inches wide and 15 inches tall. The center can provide complimentary paper, said Bill Shenton, Turner artistic director and curator.
The deadline to submit is 6 p.m., Dec. 29. Entries may be dropped off at the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., or at the VSU Fine Arts building.
A staple of the show, the silent auction will not have a physical presence at the reception due to the pandemic.
Shenton said organizers will use a digital platform to hold the auction, which will be available extensively throughout the show's duration. People will receive phone notifications to get updates on their bids for works.
"There are some really great benefits to this online auction format," Shenton said. "A major one is the exposure."
Having an online auction means anyone can bid on the artwork, not solely the guests who are physically attending the opening reception, he said.
"We hope to have bidders participate from all over the country," he said.
Masks and temperature checks are required at the reception.
Visit valdosta.edu/art or facebook.com/DrawProject.VSUArt for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.