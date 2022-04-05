VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee has rescheduled its April meeting for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, Art Annex.
The Art Annex is located at 601 N. Patterson St., on the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts campus, arts center representatives said in a statement.
The PAAC typically meets the third Thursday of each month; however, the April meeting date was changed due to a conflict in the schedule.
The purpose of PAAC is to "further the purchase, creation and appreciation of public art for its aesthetic value to the community," center representatives said. "The PAAC also encourages the preservation and protection of works of public art which play a vital role in the economic development of the community."
PAAC meetings are open to the public.
For more information about the PAAC, call (229) 247-2787.
