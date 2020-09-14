VALDOSTA – As the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts prepares for its 2021-26 strategic plan, board members and staff seek input from the public via a digital survey.
Survey data will be analyzed to shape the future of the arts at the center in the areas of cultural enrichment, art education and entertainment and is available through Oct. 31, center representatives said in a statement.
The survey takes no more than five minutes to complete and can be found on the Turner Center for the Arts website, www.turnercenter.org, they said.
“The Turner Center for the Arts is committed to serving all people through the arts, so naturally we wanted to know how to serve you better,” said Sementha Mathews, executive director. “We invite you to complete the short online survey to help us set our priorities and shape the future of the arts and culture within our community.”
People may access the survey at turnercenter.org, from the center's Facebook page or from the weekly Art Talk E-newsletter. People completing the survey will have their names placed into a monthly drawing for a Turner Center gift certificate— that may be used for concerts, classes, gift shop and art purchases, and many other art experiences at the Center.
For more information about the center, or to learn more about classes, workshops and events, visit turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
