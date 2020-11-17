ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for an arson suspect who is on the run and may be linked to fires in South Georgia.
Authorities are seeking Brandon Morton, 36, in connection with an apartment fire off of Old Clinton Road in Gray, a central Georgia town, according to a statement from state Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Firefighters and police were dispatched to a fire at Dulles Park Apartments in Jones County where they discovered that an apartment had been broken into and the living room sofa had been set on fire. Local police put out a warrant for Morton’s arrest in this arson case, the statement said.
King said the suspect has been linked to fires in Metro Atlanta and South Georgia, adding the suspect may be driving a black, four-door Mazda SUV with a California tag.
Staff in King’s office could not immediately confirm specific locations for the South Georgia fires. The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Valdosta Police Department said they are unaware of any connection between Morton and local fires.
Anyone with information about Morton’s whereabouts should call the State Fire Investigations Unit, (800) 282-5804. Callers can choose to remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
