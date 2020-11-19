Arson suspect arrested

ATLANTA — An arson suspect who may be linked to fires in South Georgia was captured in Ohio, state officials say.
Brandon Morton, 36, was caught in a traffic stop in Euclid, Ohio, and will be extradited, according to a statement from state Fire Commissioner John F. King.
The case involves a fire being set to an apartment off of Old Clinton Road in Gray, a central Georgia town, the statement said.
Firefighters and police were dispatched to a fire at Dulles Park Apartments in Jones County where they discovered that an apartment had been broken into and the living room sofa had been set on fire. Local police put out a warrant for Morton’s arrest in this arson case, the statement said.
The suspect is also linked to fires in Metro Atlanta and South Georgia, King said. Staff in King’s office could not immediately confirm any related South Georgia fires.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.