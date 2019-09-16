Arrest made in supermarket burglary

VALDOSTA — An arrest was made Thursday connected to an August supermarket burglary, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.
On Aug. 9, police officers responded to Piggly Wiggly, 211 Bemiss Road, in reference to a burglary that had occurred. Employees said an unknown man forced the front doors open, came inside and stole cigarettes, the statement said.
An investigation by detectives led to an arrest warrant for Bobby Joyner, 20, of Valdosta, according to the statement. The warrant was for a felony charge of burglary second degree — non-residence, police said.
At 3:50 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 700 block of North Ashley Street on a report of a suspicious person sleeping in a car. They found Joyner, confirmed the arrest warrant and took him to the Lowndes County Jail without incident, the statement said.
“I am proud of our detectives with the burglary unit, who thoroughly investigated this case and identified the offender. Because of this thorough investigation and the great work of our officers, this offender will be held accountable for his actions,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
