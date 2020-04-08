Arrest made in fatal Patterson-Madison Highway wreck

VALDOSTA — Authorities have arrested a man in a fatal December wreck that killed an elderly Florida couple, according to a police statement.
Zachary Harhausen, 28, was facing warrants for two counts of felony vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, failure to use due care, disregard of a traffic control device and failure to maintain lane when he turned himself in to police, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Wednesday morning.
The coroner's office was called out to the crash scene at the intersection of South Patterson Street and Madison Highway at about 10 a.m., Dec. 15, 2019, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said at the time of the incident.
John Douglas Lang, 84, and his wife, Marilyn Lang, 74, both of Jennings, Fla., were killed when their car was struck by a passenger van, Fiveash said. Officers with the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.
Police found Harhausen was driving northbound on South Patterson Street when the vehicle he was driving crossed over into the southbound lane and ran a red light, according to the VPD statement. Harhausen’s vehicle struck a vehicle that was in the process of turning left from Madison Highway on to South Patterson, causing the fatalities, the statement said.
Though the Langs lived in Florida, they attended church in Valdosta, the coroner said.
Both of the Langs were declared dead at the scene of "blunt force trauma," the coroner said.
Police obtained warrants against Harhausen Tuesday; he gave himself up the next day, police said.
“This was such a tragic event, and our thoughts go out to everyone involved in the incident. This was an extensive investigation and our Traffic Unit did an excellent job throughout the case,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
