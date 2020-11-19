Arrest made in Cook County suspected arson

ADEL — An arrest has been made in a Wednesday fire in Cook County that authorities believe to be arson, authorities said.
Marcus Tyler Kirby, 26, of Adel, was arrested in connection with a fire at 761 U.S. 41 South in Cecil, said a statement from state Fire Commissioner John F. King. The fire occurred around noon.
“This fire originated in the front bedroom of the 1,200-square-foot home before doing major damage to the home’s front and its roof,” King said. “We assisted the Cook County Fire Department and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.”
The suspect has been arrested for arson in the 1st degree, the statement said. He is being held at the Cook County Jail.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
