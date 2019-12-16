VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection to several car break-ins that happened last week, according to police.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, a woman notified Valdosta police officers that her car had been broken into in the 1500 bock of East Park Avenue, and that she had located her wallet on the parking lot ground, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
A neighbor offered video surveillance of suspects checking the door handles of several cars, and a description of the suspects was given to officers.
One of the suspects, a 17-year-old Valdosta resident who matched the description of the suspects seen in the video, was later located by a police captain in the area.
Police said the suspect had items stolen from several cars and also had marijuana at the time of the arrest.
He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on three counts of entering an auto to commit theft (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).
Police are still investigating.
“We are grateful for the citizen that came forward to assist in the case and we are extremely proud of officers tracking this offender down. As a reminder, we ask that you lock your vehicle doors and then ensure they locked,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
