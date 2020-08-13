Arrest leads to theft, weapon charges

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man faces weapon and theft charges after an arrest Tuesday, police said.
At about 11 p.m., an officer was patrolling a closed Freedom Park when he saw two people sitting in a car in the park, according to a Valdosta Police Department report.
When he approached the vehicle to tell the occupants the park was closed, he smelled marijuana odor coming from the car, the statement said.
The passenger provided a false name and birthdate to the officer; a search of the vehicle turned up a handgun reported stolen in Tallahassee, Fla., police said.
Kenyen D. Nettles, 27, of Valdosta is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth, according to the statement.
“We are proud of the officers that investigated this case which led to the arrest of this offender and the recovery of this stolen gun,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
