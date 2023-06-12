VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested on drug charges, leading to a large-scale narcotics investigation, authorities said late last week.
Wednesday, June 7, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 5200 block of Fortress Circle, according to a sheriff’s office statement. They found about three kilos of methamphetamine, one kilo of cocaine, 10 pounds of marijuana, firearms and currency, authorities said.
A Valdosta man is charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony trafficking in cocaine and felony trafficking in marijuana.
More arrests are expected, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to contact the sheriff’s office at (229) 671-2900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.