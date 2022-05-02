Arrest follows missing pills probe at Dewar

VALDOSTA – A suspect was arrested Monday following a probe into missing medication at a Lowndes County elementary school.
Authorities did not identify the suspect by name, criminal charges or by designating if a student, teacher, administrator or some other person was arrested.
"After noticing a discrepancy in medication inventory at Dewar Elementary School, Lowndes County Schools filed a complaint with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office late Friday afternoon," Lowndes County Schools officials said in a statement released Monday. "School officials worked to determine the number of pills missing."
School officials said LCS has strict medication policies for medicine to be inventoried when turned into the school health clinic and "uses an electronic health record system as the medication is dispensed. With this system, LCS officials could determine the number of pills missing."
LCS and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. A suspect was identified after officials watched video footage.
"LCS and LCSO worked swiftly to process this case, leading to an arrest Monday morning.
“LCS and LCSO have a long-standing relationship of cooperation as both entities are invested in protecting children and the community we serve," Sandra Wilcher, assistant superintendent of student services, said in a statement. "Though we are extremely saddened this occurred, we are thankful for the expeditious response of LCSO and our ability to protect our students.”
