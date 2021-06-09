Armed standoff in Tifton ends peacefully

TIFTON — Law enforcement spent Wednesday morning in a standoff with an armed man, police said.
At about 6 a.m., Tifton police responded to the 1000 block of Madison Avenue on a call about a domestic dispute and an armed subject, a Tifton Police Department statement said.
Officers saw a man standing on the front porch of the residence with a gun; despite officers’ commands, the man walked inside the house and fired two shots, the statement said.
Shots were not fired at the officers and no one was injured, police said.
Officers surrounded the house and made contact with the man through a cellphone; after a 45-minute standoff, the man agreed to leave the gun in the house and left the home.
He was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center for evaluation, police said.
The Tift County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol assisted, according to the statement.
The name of the man has not been released, nor notification of any charges filed.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
