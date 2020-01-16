Armed standoff in Hahira; tear gas fired

HAHIRA — A man is being transported to the hospital after an armed standoff in Hahira that was broken up with tear gas Thursday night, according to authorities.
The standoff was at Jordan Apartments in the 100 block of North Church Street, police said. According to Hahira Police Cpl. Todd Pitchford, the man shot a flare gun at officers. The officer attempted to shoot the man kip with a taser, Pitchford said.
Afterwards, the man threatened officers with a crossbow, Hahira Police Lt. Shannon Kingston said.
Tear gas was fired into the home, Lowndes Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. The man came out of the house after firing a crossbow at a deputy, the sheriff said. The suspect has suffered a bullet wound and was being loaded into an ambulance at 9 p.m., the sheriff said.
Pitchford confirmed all officers are safe. The standoff came after Hahira police officers attempted to serve the man with a warrant between 6:30-6:45 p.m., according to police. Roads were blocked off. Paulk said it was not a hostage situation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
