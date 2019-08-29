VALDOSTA — Two men were arrested this week in connection with out-of-state armed robberies after deputies noticed suspicious vehicles circling several businesses on Madison Highway.
According to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office report, James Lockley is charged with a window-tint violation, driving with a suspended license, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen license tag. Willie Singletary is charged with a window-tint violation, driving with a suspended license, giving a false name and date of birth, possession of a stolen vehicle and tag and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.
The report stated a deputy with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team followed a gray Nissan Altima after it made an abrupt lane change and got off of Interstate 75 at Exit 11.
At the top of the exit ramp, the vehicle turned north on Madison Highway before the deputy could catch up to the vehicle and pulled into the business off Madison Highway, where it quickly parked, the report stated.
The deputy was going to stop the vehicle for an illegal window-tint violation but decided to wait based off the vehicle's reaction to his presence, according to the report. The deputy ran the vehicle's tag and watched from a safe distance.
Running the tag revealed the suspicious vehicle didn't match the information attached to the tag, the report stated. After staying parked for about an hour, the vehicle met with a silver Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot of the store. That vehicle also had illegal window tint.
The vehicles then left the parking lot, and the deputy followed behind, the report stated.
Once in the parking lot of another business, the Nissan Altima pulled into a gas pump and stopped, while the Chevrolet Impala drove all the way around the building.
The deputy then made a traffic stop of the two vehicles and found out both vehicles and suspects were involved in several violent armed robberies and carjackings from both Pennsylvania and Maryland. Both vehicles were reported stolen, and both suspects were wanted for outstanding warrants for their arrest, according to the report.
Deputies found the correct tags for each vehicle inside the trunks of the vehicles and a stolen Smith and Wesson, semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun.
The report stated the weapons may have been used in the armed robberies and carjackings from Pennsylvania and Maryland. Lockley was the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, according to the report.
Witnesses helped deputies identify Singletary as an additional male suspect. He was arrested after being found within the store, the report stated.
No one was injured during this incident. Both individuals arrested had active out-of-state warrants for their arrest and were taken to the Lowndes County Jail without further incident.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
