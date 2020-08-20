Arglass Yamamura packing company raises new jobs to 175

VALDOSTA – Arglass Yamaura plans to bring another 25 local jobs.
The glass manufacturing facility will open a packing company that will bring approximately 175 jobs to South Georgia.
Members of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority approved $4 million capital investment by Ameris Bank this week to fund a packing company that will operate inside the Arglass Yamamura facility currently under construction.
The move will bring another 25 jobs to the more than 150 jobs originally planned for the plant, said Andrea Schruijer, authority executive director.
“Due to Arglass locating its facility here in Valdosta/Lowndes County, there are other companies/projects choosing our community," Schruijer said. "This brings jobs and (capital expenditure) which creates employment opportunities for our citizens.”
The packing company will be a subsidiary of Arglass, explained Schruijer, and will be housed within the soon-to-be Arglass Yamamura plant.
Stan Crance, authority director of business recruitment and existing industry, said water and sewer systems for the facility should be completed by Aug. 28.
After holding an executive session, members emerged and approved $400,000 for water pressure improvements at the Arglass facility.
