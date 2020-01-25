VALDOSTA – Since the announcement of Arglass Yamamura, Lowndes County has been abuzz about its potential. Now, the community is being given a chance to be a part of the business.
A hiring event for Arglass Yamamura will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Georgia Department of Labor Career Center, 221 S. Ashley St., according to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.
Registration is required and can be completed online at arglass.us/join-the-team.
Arglass Yamamura is a joint venture partnership between Nihon Yamamura Glass Company, Ltd., a leading glass container manufacturer in Japan, and Cambium Arglass.
The plant itself is located off Rocky Ford Road in Lowndes County in the newly created Billy Langdale Industrial Park. The land the plant is being built on was donated by Bill and Pope Langdale, according to past reports.
Koji Yamamura, NYG chairman and chief executive officer, said during the groundbreaking while there are more than 400 Japanese companies in Georgia, he believes this is the first one to come to Valdosta.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
