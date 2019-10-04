VALDOSTA — The groundbreaking for the glass manufacturing plant Arglass Yamamura, LLC, took place Thursday morning with Gov. Brian Kemp in attendance.
The plant will be located off Rocky Ford Road in Lowndes County in the newly created Billy Langdale Industrial Park.
Tom Call, former chairman for the Valdosta Lowndes Development Authority, explained that Jose de Diego Arozamena, Founder and CEO of Arglass, and his team came to Valdosta four years ago and committed to making Valdosta the future home of the plant. The plant will bring what representatives called 150 high-paying jobs to Lowndes County and will make a $123 million capital investment.
“It is important to recognize that without the support of the local community, we would not be here,” Arozamena said. “We’ve come to really enjoy Valdosta and appreciate its people. We will work hard to become a valued member of the community.”
Arglass Yamamura is a joint venture partnership between Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd., a leading glass container manufacturer in Japan and Cambium Arglass, according to a release from Gov. Kemp’s office.
Koji Yamamura, NYG chairman and CEO, stated that while there are more than 400 Japanese companies in Georgia, he believes this is the first one to come to Valdosta.
“I feel happy and excited to know we will soon have a new glass plant here,” Yamamura said. “We are looking forward to starting production late next year.”
This venture is also something Kemp has been discussing throughout the state.
“I’ve been talking about creating jobs all over the state and strengthening rural Georgia has been a priority of mine,” Kemp said. “When you put your footprint in Georgia, we believe you’re a Georgia-based company.”
Arozamena, Kemp and Yamamura joined local officials and state representatives as they each symbolically dug into the dirt where the new plant will be located. The land the plant will be built on was donated by Bill and Pope Langdale.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
