VALDOSTA — School officials and law enforcement around South Georgia are being extra vigilant after a threat of school violence was posted to social media Tuesday night.
The Tifton Police Department said the post was made to Snapchat. The post was widely circulated among school systems across the region, the Lowndes County School System said in a statement. Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said her department was aware of the post as well and had stepped up patrols around city schools.
The Tift County School System said in a Facebook post that school officials are aware of the threatening post “and are addressing it properly.”
The Lowndes County School System said there was no credible evidence of safety concerns on the county’s campuses.
In Tifton, patrols and other security measures at schools have been beefed up “out of an abundance of caution,” a police statement said.
“Please let your student know any safety concerns should be brought to the immediate attention of a teacher, administrator, counselor, or law enforcement,” the Lowndes County School System statement said. “Circulating, forwarding, or making threats will not be tolerated and will result in serious consequences. This includes text messaging, emails, use of search engines, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, or using any other social media platform.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.