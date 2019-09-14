'Archie: The Married Life: 10th Anniversary'

Several years ago, Archie Comics started looking at ways to do different things with long-running character Archie Andrews and the Riverdale gang.
Looking at Archie in different ways eventually led to the TV hits of "Riverdale" and "Sabrina."
Archie Comics realized it could present Archie and company in almost a series of alternative universes, from the traditional Archie to a soap opera-like Archie to a horror Archie to Archie at war to Archie meeting the Batman from the 1960s TV series, etc.
An early alternative Archie provided two Archies in one title.
"Archie: The Married Life" followed two possible futures for the title character. In one future, he marries wealthy, brunette Veronica. In the other future, he marries blonde, girl-next-door Betty.
"It’s nearly Archie and Veronica’s 10th anniversary — and they’re celebrating it by attending a Moose Mason for Congress rally," according to Archie Comics. "And while the action heats up on the political field, things turn dire in the Lodge household. Meanwhile, nearing Archie and Betty’s 10th anniversary, a mysterious call from Dilton Doiley alerts the couple to leave New York immediately and return to Riverdale."
The second issue of the six-issue "10th Anniversary" storyline is available now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.