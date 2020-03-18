VALDOSTA – In response to the concerns with COVID-19, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College provides potential new students and returning students a way to apply for summer semester from the comfort of their home.
Any student not currently enrolled, any new student or any current graduating high school dual-enrollment student wishing to begin classes at Wiregrass for summer semester can apply online during Free Application Week March 23-27.
Any student who applies by submitting their application through the college’s website during this week will have their application fee waived, college officials said.
Each campus of Wiregrass Tech will be closed to the public March 18-31, but admissions, financial aid and other staff will answer emails to assist students. The college is offering two options for summer semester, they said. For full-term summer semester, classes begin May 18, or one can enroll in the Summer Express term, which is eight weeks with classes beginning June 1.
Students have an opportunity this summer to enroll in core classes including taking advantage of the short-term classes.
“Wiregrass has found by offering more options for core classes, including online classes during the summer, this allows students who have just graduated from high school an opportunity to get a jump start on their college career,” said Angela Hobby, vice president of enrollment services. “Wiregrass has also seen an increase in recent years in transfer students enrolling during Summer Express term. These students are home from college for the summer and enroll with us to pick up a couple of core classes during the eight-week term.”
For people seeking admission into one of the popular Allied Health programs, "summer semester is the perfect time to get in those required core classes. Many programs are accepting new students for summer admission," college officials said.
Wiregrass has 77 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college, college officials said.
For people applying for financial aid, there is a priority date of July 15 if applying for fall semester. Information on summer semester, new programs, the HOPE Career Grant, or Free Application Day, can be found online at www.wiregrass.edu, click on the apply button and follow the directions. Any questions, email admissions@wiregrass.edu and someone will respond.
