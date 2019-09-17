VALDOSTA – Larissa Carpenter is new in town.
Having lived in Valdosta for a few months, she agreed the Garden Center’s 59th Annual Antiques and More show helped introduce her to offerings in the community.
She arrived at the show, held at Mathis City Auditorium last weekend, in search of an antique desk.
Completing her goal, she continued to shop as she visited with vendor Norm Marden Estate Jewelry of Altamonte Springs, Fla.
A fundraiser for roof repairs at the Crescent, the weekend show spotlighted local shops while welcoming out-of-town vendors including Pretty Old Things of Jacksonville, Fla.
Garrett Smith, co-owner of Pretty Old Things, frequented the antiques show several years ago as a spectator but he joined the lineup for the first time this year.
“Years ago, when antique shows were all the rage, it was always a pleasure to go anywhere where you had a full room of antiques to look at,” he said.
“It’s a little more challenging nowadays because the market’s different than it was, but we always enjoyed coming to Valdosta because it was such a special place.”
Fine china, a music box dating to 1900, antique silver and glass, an oil painting from a 19th century artist and a 19th century sewing stand were among the items he offered.
Smith complimented the hospitality of the Garden Center members saying they make the vendors feel welcome and make the show a pleasure.
“It makes it the type of venture that you’re willing to do even though the business is not at the peak that it once was,” he said.
Rita Hightower, Garden Center antique show chairman, said the event is part of the center’s endeavors.
Unique to the 2019 event, the Antiques and More show targeted a younger audience while embracing the older generation, she said.
“Most of the young people now are not really into antiques and we’re trying to draw in a broad base of people,” Hightower said. “We want to appeal to everyone, whether they’re into antiques or into other things.”
To do so, the exhibition featured vintage, reconditioned Christmas and furniture items.
The age range of the crowd was noticeable.
“We are definitely seeing a younger crowd come in,” Hightower said. “Our older patrons and people that are interested in antiques are coming but so is the younger group.”
To assist with the purpose of raking in young people, the Garden Center signed on new vendors including Downtown Valdosta store, Chez What.
Owner Katie Watson said it’s the first year she has participated in the show.
Watson vended chock paint from Miss Lillian's Paint Company, a wooden bowl from a Nashville artist, furniture and art from a resident of Jennings, Fla.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, she spoke about products and the preparation for furniture painting.
“It’s been wonderful,” Watson said. “The garden clubs have been amazing. I’m so nourished. The food has been unbelievable all weekend.”
Participating in the show has brought new attention for the retailer.
Patrons learned Chez What offers custom furniture painting and more, Watson said.
“I also love just being a part of this show and being able to help the Garden Clubs,” she said. “This is a fundraiser to restore the Crescent and I think that is a wonderful venture so I was glad to help.”
The Antiques and More show began Friday, Sept. 13, and continued through Sunday, Sept. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.