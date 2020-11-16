VALDOSTA – Health departments within the South Health District began providing free COVID-19 antigen testing last week to symptomatic individuals.
Testing will continue; however, the process will now be different, health officials said in a statement.
Per CDC recommendations, any negative antigen test should be followed up with a PCR test for confirmation which means an individual that has a negative antigen test at a public health testing site will also be swabbed for a PCR test.
Due to the high number of individuals coming through public health testing sites and refusing PCR testing after receiving a negative antigen test, all individuals requesting an antigen test will now be swabbed first for PCR testing and afterwards will receive the antigen test, health officials said.
Antigen test results are available within 15-30 minutes. Individuals should wait at the testing site for their results.
Pre-registration for antigen or PCR tests is required. Anyone interested in receiving a test can register and make an appointment online at covid19.dph.ga.gov. Individuals with limited online access or those without an email address can call the South Health District COVID-19 hotline, (844) 955-1499 for registration.
Directions to the testing site in each county will be given upon registration. COVID-19 testing is only available during testing site hours of operation. A testing schedule for each county is available online at covid19.southhealthdistrict.com. All COVID-19 testing through public health is free.
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, public health officials ask individuals to:
• Social distance by maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.
• Wear a mask in public.
• Wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Disinfect surfaces.
• Most importantly, stay home when sick.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit southhealthdistrict.com or call the COVID-19 hotline, (844) 955-1499.
South Health District counties include Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner.
