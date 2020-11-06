VALDOSTA – Health departments within the South Health District will begin providing free antigen testing Monday, Nov. 9, to anyone who has signs or symptoms of COVID-19, while supplies last.
“We received 10,000 rapid antigen tests to use at public health testing sites throughout our district,” said William R. Grow, district health director. “These tests should detect COVID-19 in individuals that are currently infected and within the first seven days of showing symptoms. Anyone that does not have signs or symptoms will receive the PCR test, which is also available for free at our sites.”
Antigen test results are available within 15-30 minutes, health officials said in a statement.
"Individuals should wait at the testing site for their results," they said. "Per CDC recommendations, any negative antigen test should be followed up with a PCR test for confirmation; therefore, an individual that has a negative antigen test at a public health testing site will then be swabbed for a PCR test."
Pre-registration for antigen or PCR tests is required. Anyone interested in receiving a test can register and make an appointment online at covid19.dph.ga.gov.
Individuals with limited online access or those without an email address can call the South Health District COVID-19 hotline at (844) 955-1499 for registration.
Directions to the testing site in each county will be given upon registration. COVID-19 testing is only available during testing site hours of operation. A testing schedule for each county is available online at covid19.southhealthdistrict.com. All COVID-19 testing through public health is free.
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, public health officials ask individuals to:
– Social distance by maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.
– Wear a mask in public.
– Wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
– Disinfect surfaces.
– Most importantly, stay home when sick.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit southhealthdistrict.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at (844) 955-1499.
South Health District counties include Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner.
