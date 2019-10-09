VALDOSTA – “Be a buddy, not a bully,” said Angelia Watkins, organizer of the No Bullying Kids Bash.
The MJB Foundation hosts the gathering 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Mathis City Auditorium.
“There’s a lot of bullying, even in the workplace,” Watkins said. “Bullying is really a big issue. It’s really like an epidemic.”
She and her mother, MJB Foundation founder Mattie Blake, strive to promote their anti-bullying campaign with the bash.
Blake said bullying is not just physical but can be emotional and verbal.
“It’s so many kids that’s guilty of it and so many kids that don’t realize they’re guilty of it,” she said, “and I truly believe that once we know better, we should do better.”
She said she believes parents should set examples for their children and show concern about what's happening in the community.
She said the time for people to get involved in the community is now.
The No Bullying Kids Bash will feature 11-year-old hip-hop artist That Girl Lay Lay, performer of songs “Mama,” “Supersize XL” and “Lit.”
“Mama” has reached more than 14.6 million Youtube views while “Supersize XL” is nearing 11.4 million views.
She has performed on the stages of Ellen DeGeneres and Strahan, Sara and KeKe.
“She’s very positive,” Blake said. “She raps and encourages kids to do what their mothers tell them to do (and to) go to school.”
A meet-and-greet with That Girl Lay Lay is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday during a pre-party in Mathis’ multipurpose room, Watkins said.
A DJ will provide music; information about bullying will be offered.
That Girl Lay Lay will perform during the bash.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Vendors providing resources and information are still being accepted until Saturday, Oct. 12. Counseling groups are encouraged, Watkins said. Sponsors are being accepted, as well.
There will be concessions. T’s Treats will be on-site.
Printed tickets are available by calling (229) 548-4038. Call (229) 269-6381 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.