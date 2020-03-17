DASHER – Old Times Day has been canceled.
The Annual Old Times Day at the Dasher Museum, 3479 Old U.S. 41, had been scheduled for March 21.
Organizers said it has been cancelled due to the pandemic effects of COVID-19.
The annual event usually includes demonstrations of weaving and spinning, corn shelling, corn grinding, rope making and games, displays of classic cars, trailers and vehicles, visits to the museum and log cabin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.