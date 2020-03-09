VALDOSTA – The Annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial program is scheduled for noon Saturday, April 4, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
The speaker will be Adrian Rivers, organizers said. Music will be provided by the Azalea City Community Choir.
The event is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be served, organizers said.
Organizers urge service agencies/organizations that provide assistance and support to the community to set up information booths from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, contact Dr. Beverley Blake, (229) 460-9019.
