Annual kosher sandwich sale postponed

VALDOSTA – Temple Israel is postponing its 22nd Annual Kosher Corned Beef Sandwich Sale due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the local congregation Saturday.
"In the interest and health of everyone, we are going to postpone the sale," Susan Rupright said in a statement released Saturday.
"If people want to hold onto their tickets until we have the sale at a later date, those tickets will be good for that date."
She added, "We will refund tickets for anyone who does not want to hold onto their tickets." People seeking refunds can visit 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 20; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, March 22; 1-5 p.m. Monday, March 23, Temple Israel, 511 Baytree Road. Anyone unable to visit those times should call (229) 244-1813 to schedule an appointment for a refund.
Rupright emphasized the sale will be held later at a date to be determined and current tickets will still be good then.
The sale was originally scheduled for next weekend.
Temple Israel regularly sells more than 6,000 sandwiches each year, which roughly translates to just more than 10% of Valdosta's population. Temple members prepare the sandwiches in house.
They had planned to take precautions of all preparers wearing gloves and making the sandwiches take-out only. Members met Saturday morning and decided to postpone the sandwich sale.
Proceeds from the sale go to different charitable organizations each year. Break Bread Together is the designated nonprofit this year.
