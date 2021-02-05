Annual film festival returns to VSU

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University is moving forward with hosting the Fifth Annual South Georgia Film Festival in March but with changes.
The festival is scheduled for March 5-7 on campus and virtually. Admission passes and tickets for the festival go on sale Monday, Feb. 8.
Jason Brown, festival director and VSU associate professor, said organizers chose to partner with Eventive, a platform that will allow people to view the participating films on their electronics.
The plan includes open-air screenings on the back lawn of the university's College of the Arts, he said. In-person and virtual panel discussions with filmmakers are scheduled.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be distributed, Brown said.
"We were one of the last in-person festivals of 2020," he said. "While we elbow-bumped and hand-sanitized our way through March, we have had a year of watching festivals across the country and world figure out how to bring people together in safe and enjoyable ways. We look forward to bringing everyone physically together again in years to come, but this year, we will make the most of what we're able to enjoy."
New to the 2021 lineup is the family-friendly category, which includes "Dolphin Island." The film will be screened in-person March 7.
"Bleeding Audio," a documentary driving Brown's excitement, is about The Matches, a band. In the days prior to the festival, The Matches will join filmmakers on WVVS 90.9 FM, Brown said.
Student movies come from other parts of the country, including Florida State University.
"Those people grow into filmmakers like Carter Adkins and Caleb Lorentz. Both are Georgia filmmakers whose college work led them to make great feature films that we'll feature at this year's festival," Brown said.
"Carter and Bill Badi's film 'Jenna Bums the Loveseat' is an interesting film they shot in Tennessee applying techniques from the Dogme '95 movement. Caleb graduated from Clayton State and will be bringing us his film 'Adrift Under Light' about memory and how we shape the world around us."
Jacobe Love of VSU will show his documentary, "A Dangerous Silence." It's a piece about domestic violence set in Columbus.
Two virtual advanced screenings in December afforded organizers the chance to benefit Second Harvest of South Georgia. Proceeds totaling $500 from "Thunder Road" and "Rodents of Unusual Size" will be donated to the food bank, Brown said.
Festival guests have the option to buy a $40 pass for entry into the entire festival or one $5 ticket for a particular event or showing. The pass provides access to all virtual screenings and "preferred seating at the open-air events," Brown said.
Student passes are $25 and are available to high school and college students with valid identification, he said.
"One thing many people love to collect are our festival T-shirts from the folks at Ink and Cotton," he said. "We will still have those available for purchase and we'll ship them to you. You can also order those through the website."
Georgia Production Partnership, which held its meeting at the 2020 South Georgia Film Festival, will not attend the 2021 event though it is still a sponsor.
"We are excited about the relationship we've built with them and look forward to working with them again in the future," Brown said.
The logo for the 2021 fest cross-street banners were designed by Creative Vein Studios.
Visit southgeorgiafilm.com to purchase a ticket or pass and to view the festival schedule.
