Ankle & Foot Associates thank airmen

VALDOSTA – Dr. Andrew Woods, Dr. Erin Dodson and Dr. Nicholas Dodson of Ankle & Foot Associates is giving back to U.S. airmen by making a donation to the Moody Air Force Base Civil Engineer Recreation Program’s annual golf tournament.
The tournament will be held May 7 at the Francis Lake Golf Course, representatives said in a statement.
The event is designed to "support the morale of the members and their families assigned to the civil engineer squadron and support the deployed members' families with dinners, child care and small gifts. Funding raised will also help other squadron events throughout the year."
The Ankle & Foot Associates team is "dedicated to providing care to our communities and would like to thank the U.S. military for your service," they said.
