Ankle & Foot Associates donates to Moody

VALDOSTA – As an opportunity to thank local military personnel and families of Moody Air Force Base, Dr. Andrew Woods, Dr. Erin Dodson and Dr. Nicholas Dodson of Ankle & Foot Associates are giving back to airmen by making a donation to the Moody Air Force Base Civil Engineer Recreation Program's Annual Golf Tournament.
The golf tournament is scheduled for April 29 at the Circlestone Golf Course.
"The AFA team is dedicated to providing care to our communities and would like to thank the U.S. military for your service," according to a statement released by AFA. "The event is designed to support the members' morale and their families assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron and support the deployed members' families with dinners, child care and small gifts. Funding raised will also help other squadron events throughout the year."
