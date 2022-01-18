VALDOSTA — The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals wishes to recognize individuals for their outstanding contributions to animal welfare through a competition.
The Animal Welfare Heroes, 2022 competition would include volunteerism, fostering, adoption, donations, fundraising, spaying and neutering, organizers said in a statement.
The first-, second- and third-place winners will donate their winnings – a minimum of $2,500 total – to the animal welfare cause of their choice, organizers said.
People can nominate and vote for up to five individuals. The contest is open and the voting deadline is March 1. Visit the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals website www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org for complete details.
The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to rescuing injured, abused, abandoned and feral animals in South Georgia. The foundation supports organizations, charities and residents in need, who treat animals with dignity and respect, and provide affection, care and a safe refuge to animals in need during their journey to forever homes.
