VALDOSTA — The Animal Welfare Heroes 2022 hosted by the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals seeks nominations for animal welfare heroes in South Georgia.
The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, according to foundation representatives in a statement.
"It wishes to recognize individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to animal welfare, including volunteerism, fostering, adoption, donations, spaying and neutering, while giving local animal welfare organizations donations," they added.
The competition's three winners will choose which animal welfare organizations will receive their portion of the awarded competition money donation, which will be $2,500 in total, representatives said. Nominating and voting for a favorite person and the listed organization will take place on the official Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals website.
People can nominate and vote up to five times, representatives said.
The competition is open to nominees in South Georgia. Nominators must also live in South Georgia. The voting deadline is March 1.
More information: Visit http://www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org
