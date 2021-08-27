Animal shelter halts pet turn-ins

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County’s animal shelter is full and will not accept owner turn-ins for a while.
The shelter, at 337 Industrial Boulevard, has been at capacity for months, said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County public information officer. As a result, owner turn-ins of pets will not be accepted through Sept. 30, she said in a statement.
“The lack of spay/neuter has been a major contribution of the Lowndes County Animal Shelter being full as well as pet owners simply not wanting or taking responsibility for their animals,” Barwick said. “Over 30% of the pets turned in have been by individuals.”
Lowndes County will reevaluate the pet owner turn-in policy Oct. 1.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
