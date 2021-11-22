VALDOSTA — The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals will sponsor a Fall Photo Contest for Rescue Dogs with the theme of “Happy Holidays.”
The contest, which is accepting submissions through Dec. 15, offers $1,000 in cash prizes and it is the opportunity for adopted dog owners to share the love of their pet, while raising awareness of animals in need in animal shelters and animal welfare organizations, organizers said in a statement.
Rules are available at http://www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org website.
The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals was founded by Burton Fletcher, an emeritus attorney, admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1980, and retired, professor of business administration who taught at colleges and universities during a span of 27 years.
The Foundation is a nonprofit, tax-deductible corporation dedicated to rescuing injured, abused, abandoned, and feral animals in South Georgia. The Foundation encourages and supports spay and neuter programs.
