VALDOSTA – Christopher R. Andrews has been selected for promotion to the rank of major in the Air Force.
Andrews is currently serving as chief of facilities and site activation with Global Positioning Systems, Schriever Air Force Base, Colo. He has served in the military for nine years, according to Air Force officials.
Andrews is the son of Lynn Andrews of Columbus and son-in-law of Donald Gaskins of Seale, Ala.
He is a 2005 graduate of Hardaway High School, Columbus. He earned a bachelor's degree in 2009 from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Moody Air Force Base.
